Kevin Miller Show 2/25/20

Kevin Miller looks at the fate of a once powerful movie producer. Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault in his high-profile Manhattan trial.On Monday, the jury convicted Weinstein of one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one count of rape in the third degree. Three more charges, including first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault, returned not guilty verdicts.Weinstein was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and will remain in jail until his sentencing on March 11th. He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 29 years behind bars. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: Do you think justice was served? How will this verdict affect the future of the #MeToo movement? Kevin Miller meets with Dave Petso discussing the recent losses in the markets... Kevin Miller looks at another interesting story. Although the lawmakers conducting an Idaho gun legislation hearing on Monday were seated at the head of the chambers, all eyes were on a little girl in the observer section -- because she had a loaded AR-15 slung over her shoulder. It turns out the only threat 11-year-old Bailey Nielsen posed was to gun restriction advocates. She'd come along with her grandfather, Charles Nielsen, who spoke to the panel about responsible gun ownership. "She's been shooting since she was 5 years old," the older Nielsen said. "She got her first deer with this weapon at 9. She carries it responsibly. She knows how not to put her finger on the trigger. We live in fear in a society that is fed fear on a daily basis."Nielsen said his granddaughter exemplifies Idaho gun owners.

