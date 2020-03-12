Kevin Miller Show 3/12/20

Kevin Miller looks at President Trump's speech to the nation concerning the Coronavirus. Kevin Miller also reveals that Bernie Sanders will continue his campaign to win the White House. Despite crushing losses in more key states on Tuesday, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he has no intention of throwing in the towel.Speaking to reporters in Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday, Sanders acknowledged opponent Joe Biden's turnaround is likely because Democratic voters believe he has a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the November election. "We are losing the debate over electability," he said.The Vermont senator said he still plans to take on Biden in Sunday's scheduled debate in Phoenix, where he'll confront Biden on what he views as issues of economic inequality. Kevin Miller asks the following questions.Do you believe Sanders should drop out? What caused Biden's sudden turnaround? Kevin Miller shifts gears to go back to the president's speech. In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the White House has suspended all travel between European countries and the U.S. for at least 30 days.Making the announcement in a live address to the nation Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump the new restriction will go into effect Friday at midnight.Americans who "have undergone appropriate screenings" will be exempt from the ban, Trump said. Travel from the U.K. will still be allowed, as will trade and cargo, Trump added. “This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," Trump concluded. Kevin Miller looks at how the Mormon Church is handling the Coronavirus. For only the second time in history, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has called off all services and church gatherings around the world in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus. In a letter sent to more than 16 million church members on Thursday, Mormon leaders say "stake conferences, leadership conferences, worship services and other large gatherings" have been "temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice." It goes on to advise church leaders to conduct services "via technology, where possible." The only other time Mormon leaders have imposed a worldwide shutdown was in 1957, when a flu epidemic swept the globe. Should all religions follow the Mormon church's lead? Is life as we know it about to change dramatically?

6am

7am

8am