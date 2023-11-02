Kuna Kicks Off Season of Giving! Community Food Drive on Saturday

As November ushers in the season of giving, the Kuna community is coming together for a noble cause. The Kuna Community Food Drive, slated for this Saturday, November 4th, 2023.

The initiative, which aims to benefit the Kuna Food Bank and local pantries, has been generating a buzz on social media, thanks to posts shared on community Facebook pages and groups. Continue scrolling for the post and all the details.

The post from Kuna Must Know says, "Kuna Community Food Drive is coming up THIS SATURDAY! People will be coming door to door to collect food donations at 9am. Please donate as generously as you can! This food is going directly to our local food bank."

The community-wide event seeks to provide much-needed assistance to local individuals and families who may be facing food insecurity. In addition to door-to-door collections, the Kuna Food Bank has made it easy for those who may miss the collection time or wish to contribute further...

Donation Drop-off Locations

Kuna Food Bank, Albertsons, and Les Schwab Tires, will have designated yellow bins for contributions. The Kuna Library also welcomes donations year-round.

For questions or ideas on what to donate, visit the Kuna Food Bank website at kunafoodbank.org, which lists recommended items. Please ensure items are not expired, with a 2024 or later date, and avoid glass containers for safety. For inquiries or more additional questions of if you'd like to volunteer, reach out to the Kuna Food Bank at 208-922-4745.

