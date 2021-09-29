Kuna’s Lowe Family Farmstead Offers Free First Pumpkin to Kids

Pictured above is our good friend Raj from one of our very favorite events over the years, Pumpkin-Smash! Pumpkin-Smash was an annual halloween event that always took place at the Lowe Family Farmstead and offered those who won their way in, a chance to win literally THOUSANDS of dollars in prizes. Everything from concert tickets to flyaway trips to see major concerts. Some great times were had at the Lowe Family Farmstead!

Of course, the Farmstead didn't go anywhere--they just moved. From the popular corner off of the Eagle onramp to their new home in Kuna, Idaho.

News this week is exciting for all of the Treasure Valley's new parents, as "Baby's First Pumpkin" is launching at the Lowe Family Farmstead. If you or someone you know is a new parent--you'll want to make this event!

On Saturday, October 2nd, Children under 1-year of age can pick out their very first pumpkin with their parents at the Lowe Family Farmstead, free of charge. The event, which is being powered by Commercial Tire, will also give the families a photo opportunity and a certificate to go with the photo as a keepsake of the child's very first pumpkin.

Just think, in 18-years, that child will be back to take pumpkin patch photos for their Instagram accounts, right where they received their very first pumpkin! How cool is that!?

We should note, as well, that no matter how ambitious mom, dad, grandma or grandpa end up being--the free pumpkin limit is 10lbs!

