Several prominent Idaho business leaders began lobbying state leaders and the media to legalize illegal workers in Idaho. Political experts aren’t surprised, given that several influential groups have launched their media campaigns several months ago.

One could speculate that this news presentation was a reaction to several lawmakers saying they want tougher Idaho immigration standards. Here's what Senator Lenny said last week.

touting a report, says Idaho businesses are dependent on illegal labor. In other words, they say life as we know it in Idaho will be severely harmed if illegal labor isn’t legalized. You can see their presentation clamoring for help here.

Before the Conservative liberation of Idaho, big businesses would get what they wanted when it came to legalizing illegal labor. However, it is an election year during the second Trump Administration. ICE operations continue to take place in Idaho, causing self deportations and regular deportations.

What's Next For Idaho and Immigration?

This is just the beginning of what will be intense effort to restructure Idaho immigration law. If Conservatives continue coming to Idaho, it won't look good for the pro amnesty crowd.

