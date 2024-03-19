Lindsey Stirling Set to Return to the Boise Area in August 2024!

It feels like she was just here! Concert legend, Lindsey Stirling, has been to the Boise area a number of times, but her next unforgettable performance was announced for August 29th, 2024, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater!

Boise and the Treasure Valley are set to experience another amazing Lindsey Stirling concert!

The acclaimed violinist, dancer, and electronic music sensation is preparing to return to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater stage once again with her highly anticipated "The Duality US Tour," accompanied by special guest Saint Motel.

Known for her dynamic live shows that blend classical violin melodies with modern beats and captivating choreography, Lindsey Stirling has built a dedicated fan base in the Treasure Valley. Her previous visits here resulted in multiple sold out shows and even more raving fans.

Excitement is already building as fans eagerly await the opportunity to secure their spots early for this unforgettable event, as presale opportunities are set to kick off this week on Thursday, March 21st, at 10:00am. This exclusive chance allows fans to snag their tickets before the general public.

The Ford Idaho Center announced their INSIDER presale which begins 3/21 @ 10am. You can find more information about tickets and presale opportunities here.

Lindsey Stirling's return, coupled with the opportunity for getting presale tickets this week, is sparking excitement and anticipation all throughout the Treasure Valley as we get excited to welcome back Lindsey Stirling once again!

