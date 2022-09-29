I don't even know where to begin. This is just a bizarre case that with so many twist and turns. If you have opened Netflix in the last month you know that 'Sins of Our Mother' is one of the top streaming series on the platform.

I knew nothing about this case until the series hit Netflix. That being said I don't know much about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I was fascinated with this series and had no problem knocking out the 3 episodes in season 1. As my wife and I watched the series we also discovered that this is an ongoing case here in Idaho.

If you haven't watched the Netflix series yet, I don't want to spoil anything for you but let me give you a little bit of a background. In 2006 Lori Vallow ended up getting married to her then fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Lori, has two previous children Colby and Tylee who live with Lori and her new husband Charles.

From 2006 to today this story is absolutely crazy. Tylee's father and Lori's third husband dies from a heart attack. Lori's beliefs in the LDS Church have her discussing how to "warrior up". Her fourth husband Charles files for divorce and he claimed that Lori would kill him, Charles ends up being killed by Lori's brother Alex Cox.

I don't want to give it all away but Lori is now married to Chad Daybell and both are scheduled for a joint trail in early 2023.

Again, this story is insane and it's something if you haven't already watched then need to make sure you park yourself on the couch and watch every minute.

I've discover a full Reddit community lead by Reddit user "LoriVallow".

Lori Vallow Reddit Community Top Post In September Here's the top discussion regarding the case of Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell.

If you deep dive into the Lori Vallow Reddit community you'll find so many people just want justice!

You'll notice the Reddit user goes by "LoriVallow" but the group is titled "Justice for JJ, Tylee, Charled, Tammy, and Joe"