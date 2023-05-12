Lori Vallow Trial: 5 Shocking Ways She Could Be Set Free

She has been married five times, lost her two children, has been called the Idaho Cult Mom, and is on trial for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Her name is Lori Vallow or Lori Vallow Daybell, and a jury in Ada County, Idaho, will determine whether the forty-eight-year-old will walk free or spend the rest of her life in prison.

Internet Shocked by This New Lori Vallow Footage As if this trial hasn't been enough--new footage obtained by media outlets now shows Lori and Chad being served by a pool--with no cares in the world.

The case has gone to the jury and now her fate will be decided by Idahoans. The state has spent thousands of dollars prosecuting this case and by moving the trial from eastern Idaho to Ada County.

Could Lori run free after her trial? We look at five ways to allow Lori Vallow to be free again.

