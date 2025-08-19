Just when you thought it was safe to look at your social media feed, another convicted killer returns to the Gem State. The worldwide media continues to cover every moment of Bryan Kohberger's new life in Kuna.

The state corrections system has a serious problem of continued leaks involving the confessed killer. Last week, we heard the inmates were harassing Mr. Kohberger. This week, a video has been released of the inmate in his cell. Prison officials vow they will stop the leaks, but no one has been accused of the embarrassing leaks. You, can see the video here.

However, the Kohberger Gazette was interrupted by the return of Lori Vallow Daybell. The convicted murderer finished up her trial in Arizona, where she was convicted of two murder conspiracies. She received life sentences for her convictions.

While in Arizona, she conducted at least two television interviews. Traditional media outlets wouldn't interview convicted killers in the past, but the True Crime appetite has created a demand for showcase interviews with killers.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is living in Kuna in the same wing as Mr. Kohberger at the Idaho Maximum Security Prison. He received the death penalty for the murders of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori received life sentences with her Idaho convictions, including conspiring to murder Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Lori is back in Idaho, where she will spend the rest of her life. Or until the following television interview. Do we really want to see her again?

