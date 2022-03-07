Major Meridian Intersection Closes Down; Won’t Reopen for Months
When it comes to traffic in the Treasure Valley, we're certainly spoiled. Sure, many of us who have been here for years might be all too familiar with a much LOWER traffic volume, but it still isn't bad. Of course, the undeniable influx of people moving to the Treasure Valley and State of Idaho as a whole are calling for a lot of new traffic projects. Most of these new projects are calling for--you guessed it--EXPANSION. Wider roads, more lanes, and the ability to handle heavier traffic flows. We're booming, Treasure Valley.
As of today, however, a major traffic project has begun and it's going to be going on for a while.
When you think of "inconvenient intersections", what come to mind? Any of these?
Luckily, none of those listed above will be under construction for a number of months.
It's Ten Mile and Victory that will be shut down an for those living in that residential area, it's pretty frustrating. The work, of course, has a purpose. Expected to be closed through August of 2022, it may be wise to find a new route if this intersection is a part of your routine.
You can see some of the outlined details of the "Ten Mile Project", below:
Speaking of Traffic gripes--can we be honest about THESE roads that are open and desperately need a higher speed limit?
Nothing like a little road rage in Boise, either-- maybe these drivers weren't going fast enough?
