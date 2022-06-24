Yellowstone fans probably thought they'd seen the last of Malcolm Beck on Yellowstone, but in a new interview, the actor who played the Season 2 antagonist to the show's Dutton clan hints that he might not be done with the role, after all.

Malcolm Beck and his brother, Teal, were unscrupulous developers who would stop at nothing to try to wrest control of land owned by the Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Paradise Valley, as well as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that is central to the show. But they went too far when their henchmen attacked the Dutton family personally, and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) killed Teal, while John Dutton (Kevin Costner) appeared to have mortally wounded Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) before leaving him to die alone.

Fans speculated after the end of Season 3 that Beck might have lived and planned the concerted attacks against the Duttons that ended the season, since viewers never actually saw him die. Talking to TV Insider, McDonough hints that there might be something to that particular fan theory.

"Did I die? Did I? I’m not so sure about that," he muses. "We have talked about the fact we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won’t be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility."

McDonough certainly sounds like he'd be game for another story arc on Yellowstone. He sings the praises of co-creator Taylor Sheridan in the interview, saying, "It’s one of the most character-driven shows I’ve ever been part of or watched. Taylor Sheridan figured out that instead of making something glamorous and glossing over issues, let’s get into issues. It all wraps into what is going to happen to the Dutton family. That became wildly successful because everyone is dealing with problems in their own family. That’s life."

Sheridan "wrote amazing characters," McDonough adds. "He understands the cadence of an actor and how they actually speak."

Yellowstone's Season 5 is currently shooting, and it's slated to premiere on Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes airing in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

