Matchbox 20 Breaks Hearts By Postponing Nampa Tour Date For a Third Time

When we got the e-mail from the Ford Idaho Center, we REALLY hoped it was just a reminder about the 2022 date we already had tickets for.

There we were, minding our own business during the workday when an e-mail with the shouty subject line "MATCHBOX TWENTY HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED" showed up in our inbox to seriously bum us out.

On their website, the band announced that they were moving all of their 2022 North American tour dates to 2023 citing continuing COVID-19 concerns as the reason. The announcement included a personal statement from frontman Rob Thomas:

"We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it. We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!"

As fans know, Thomas's wife, Marisol, suffers from a number of health conditions. His solo hit "Her Diamonds" is based on how the couple has navigated the challenges her autoimmune condition creates and how he knows that in many situations, there's nothing he can do to help but be there for her.

Tired of Waiting?

Fans who purchased tickets should've received an e-mail from the Ford Idaho Center with details about the rescheduled show. Tickets purchased for the original dates of September 12, 2020, September 14, 2021 or June 5, 2022 will still be honored for the new date of June 4, 2023.

However, if at this point you feel like you just want your money back, that's an option too. You have until March 12, 2022 to request a refund by e-mail or phone. The refunds will be processed back to the original credit card used for the purchase.

Tickets purchased through third-party sellers are not eligible for a refund from the venue. You'll have to negotiate that with the seller directly.

Will This Be a Trend for 2022 Concerts?

We sure hope not. This is the first major concert of the year that was entirely postponed. In January, Volbeat, who was scheduled to co-headline with Ghost at the Ford Idaho Center, canceled their appearance hours before the show after their drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Ghost still performed. Other large shows like Jo Jo Siwa and WWE: Road to Wrestlemania at ExtraMile Arena continued as scheduled with the venue's COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Last September, we had a chance to talk to Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys at FanX in Salt Lake City and teased him about the fact that we've been holding on to tickets to see the band in Nampa for almost two years. "We're going to get there, promise." We're hoping that means August 19, 2022.

While we're bummed about Matchbox 20, there are still a lot of great shows to look forward to this year!

