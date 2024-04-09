Second Artist Revealed! Nate Smith Playing the Western Idaho Fair

The Western Idaho Fair is in August, but the concert lineup is being announced in April!

CRS 2023 - New Faces of Country Music Dinner Getty Images loading...

Boise, it was announced that Nate Smith will be playing at the Western Idaho Fair this year on August 20th!

Who else will be performing?

Every Tuesday in April the Western Idaho Fair will be announcing the next band/artist that will be playing at the fair this year. Last week, it was announced that Kansas will be kicking off the series with a performance on Monday, August 19th, 2024.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Next week Tuesday another band/artist will be revealed! Mark your calendars for every Tuesday in April and check back for details! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Western Idaho Fair website at IdahoFair.com.

As for now, Nate Smith, a country musician renowned for his resilience, revival, gritty backwoods soul, and rock 'n' roll swagger is officially the second to be announced to play the Western Idaho Fair this year (Aug. 20th), along with Kansas (Aug. 19th).

For those of you who are excited to experience Nate Smith's soul-stirring music firsthand, make sure to mark your calendars for August 20th, 2024 — gates will open at 6:30pm, with the show starting at 8:00pm. And as with all concerts in the series, general admission is free with fair admission.

Keep scrolling to see the Boise Music Festival lineup this year and other major concerts coming to the area!

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Monster Jam Returns to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Gallery Credit: Parker Kane