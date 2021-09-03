Maximize Your Long Weekend in Idaho’s ‘Best Weekend Getaway’

It's not too late to have a fabulous holiday weekend.

We've been waiting and waiting for this long holiday weekend. For some, the planning for these three days began long ago. Perhaps you have Labor Day weekend traditions that you partake in every single year.

Or maybe you're at a loss right now in the plan department.

It's OK! Holidays sometimes sneak up on you. Not everyone knows how they're going to spend the weekend until it actually arrives. Lucky for you, we've found a great weekend trip you can take right here in Idaho.

Recently, we found a list of the Best Weekend Getaways in Every State from Reader's Digest. This is a list that encourages you to visit certain places if you're find yourself traveling to another state. Of course, you could hop on a plane and really travel this weekend or you can stay in Idaho.

monkeybusinessimages, ThinkStock Images

They chose Sun Valley for us.

Yep, the same place that all of the rich people converge on each and every year. Since they already had their annual conference, you'll have plenty of room to roam around. Although, I wouldn't be surprised if you do spot a celebrity in this Idaho hot spot.

The article praised Sun Valley for it's outdoor activities. The area offers both warm and cold weather things to do. This weekend, take advantage of the warmer temperatures and go hiking or biking. Afterward you can go shopping, grab some food, and check out some of the culture that Sun Valley has become known for. And we heard that Sun Valley is very pet-friendly so don't forget to bring your fur baby too.

What do you think, you ready to load up the car? You'll be there in less than three hours.

5 Best Places To Watch Boise's Hot Air Balloons Yes, they've taken over the city's skyline this week--but where can you get the best look? Check out these top five suggestions.

10 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Make Idahoans Roll Their Eyes