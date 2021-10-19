One of our favorite places to hang out each fall has earned the attention of Reader's Digest as the best pumpkin patch in Idaho. But the pumpkin patch isn't even the thing they're the most well-known for.

Pumpkin patches in parking lots are great if you need easy access and you want to grab a pumpkin on the way home from work or school, but if the perfect fall adventure is what you're looking for then you want to take at least a half-day to explore the patch, take a hayride, and take a leisurely walk through a corn maze. Lowe Family Farmstead has been a fall fixture in Kuna for years, and they've got the whole works, including jack-o-lantern pumpkins, those for pies, and gourds too. If you can make a pie from scratch using the insides of an actual pumpkin, you are amazing! The rest of us are only good with cans from the grocery store.

The best pumpkin patch in Idaho, according to Reader's Digest, is right here in the Treasure Valley. RD says The Farmstead is the place to be this fall not only for the pumpkins, but for the candy cannon, Idaho's original corn maze, and those amazing pig races!

The season at Farmstead runs through October 30th and you can click HERE for ticket info.

Hours are:

M-Th from 4:00pm-9:00pm

Fri-Sat from 10:00am-10:00pm

Sundays CLOSED

Guide to Pumpkin Picking, according to The Farmstead:

​-- Explore all the varieties of pumpkins and get to know your favorite style.

-- Pick your pumpkin off the vine and be careful not to damage the stem.

-- Take your pumpkin to the Scale House near the exit to be weighed. Pay per pound at the Exit Booth.

And have fun! Fall is just the best, with beautiful weather (most days), pumpkin/caramel/apple/pecan smells in every candle, lotion, and soap, and pumpkin patches galore. We have two weeks left to make the most of the season.

