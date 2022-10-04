Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee

We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.

Last week, this publication called on the Boise mayor and city council to hold a press conference to address the department's future. As of this publication, the mayor has given the public the Heisman. The city council held a meeting without addressing the issue in public session. Public officials must be transparent, especially about the police department. The mayor commented that one day she'd address the issue. Let's hope she gets around to admitting her mistakes with Mr. Lee.

With all due respect, the Boise Police Department is a mess. We proudly support law enforcement; however, in the last two years, several officer-involved shootings, retirements, long-time officers moving to other departments, and lawsuits have occurred. It's not a good sign when a mother is holding a press conference blaming the police for her son's death. Let's not forget the lawsuit against the department involving Mr. Lee's choking seminar.

The Mayor is not just obligated to hold media-friendly events such as the Micron announcement. Will she hire another outsider to continue degrading the department? Why did it take a report from a television station to ask Mr. Lee to resign? Was she complicit or incompetent? The public has a right to know, Mayor McLean, will you do your job?

