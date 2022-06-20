McCall’s Exciting New Breakfast Destination Announces Grand Opening

For the past six months, there has been a giant pancake shaped hole in our hearts. A visit to McCall just isn't the same now that the Pancake House is gone. However, this trendy new breakfast spot hopes they can win over some of the Pancake House's old fans.

After the Pancake House closed in December 2021, social rumors started to fly that the vacant location would become a new "Brunchette" location. Fans of Huck House Brunchette and Blue Bench Brunchette in Boise knew that owner, Boomer Godsill, was planning on expanding the concept to McCall. However, Jenny Calazaretta, a Brand Manager with The Godsill Company debunked that myth by replying to a comment "We secured a different location on the water."

Brunchette on the Lake secured a location at 317 E Lake St in McCall and is ready welcome their first guests just in time for McCall's incredibly popular 4th of July Celebration. They announced via social media that their first day will be Friday, June 24!

What is a Brunchette?

It's an original concept created by Godsill and his family of employees. Boise got its first delicious taste of it when the company rebranded one their Original Sunrise Cafe locations in June 2021. It reopened as Huck House Brunchette. The brunchette name itself is a bit of an acronym. On their website, the restaurant breaks the word down like this:

br(eakfast) + (l)unch + (b)ette(r)

It serves a brunch menu trendier than what you'd find at well-established Treasure Valley staples like Goldy's or The Griddle. That menu includes high-end mimosas like the "Gold Digger" that mixes edible gold glitter, orange juice and pineapple juice. If you're not sure which of their mimosas you want to try, you can order one of their Instagram worthy "Mimosa Trees" that allows your table to sample up to twelve mimosas.

So what type of creations can you look forward to when Brunchette on the Lake opens? Here's a look at some of the favorites from the other brunchettes that you can look forward to! (Make sure you keep reading after the pictures, because this isn't the only new restaurant the company is currently working on!)

The Godsill Family of Restaurants Continues to Grow

Brunchette on the Lake isn't the only new restaurant Godsill and his team are working on. In February, The City of Caldwell announced that one of the company's other concepts, Biscuits & Hogs, is expanding into Canyon County and would break ground on a new location at 516 Main Street. They're first location opened on Overland in Meridian in June 2020. For more on that announcement and to preview what to expect when they open, click HERE.

What's Happening to the Old Pancake House?

In a discussion with our friends at Boise Dev, Godsill said that he had hoped to purchase the Pancake House and continue operating it as the Pancake House. It didn't pan out. A developer known for building Natural Grocers locations purchased the property.

A public relations manager from Natural Grocers confirmed that McCall will be their fifth store in Idaho. They're planning to open this fall and have already started to get to know the community. In early June, the grocery store sent duffle bags of healthy goodies to the organizers of a party for McCall-Donnelly's 2022 graduating class.

The grocery chain has 162 stores nationwide and was founded in Colorado. At their Boise location, they have some great partnerships with the Boise Rescue Mission and Idaho Food Bank, where they regularly donate food and funds through their Food Bank and Bring Your Own Bag programs.