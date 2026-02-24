In less than a week, the combined efforts of the Meridian Police Department, other local law enforcement agencies, and federal law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of Susan George. She was charged with theft of the Canyon County Ambulance, destroying public property, and trying to set it on fire.

Why Would Someone Want To Damage The Portico North Building?

We don’t know the suspect's motives at this time, but we expect authorities to share information with the public once it becomes available. What we do know right now is that this person took a lot of time to plan this attack on a building housing federal law enforcement.

One can’t call it a crime of passion, considering the amount of effort it took to pull off this caper. An examination of the timeline reveals this individual had to at least buy the gasoline and the containers, fill them, place them at the facility, and figure out how to steal an ambulance. Crimes of this nature require significant time and planning. We can’t confirm whether this was a political hate crime, but the evidence seems to be pointing in that direction. A crime carrying federal penalties is much more difficult to defend, and we do expect the federal government to use its full powers in this case.

How Did They Crack The Case?

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told the public late Monday night that a team of law enforcement officers did old-fashioned police work, reviewing hours of video.

Most of us watch shows like CSI or Law & Order without understanding the meticulous work involved in a case like this. Unlike other cases where manpower is limited, this case had unlimited amounts of resources.

The suspect, 43- or 44-year-old Susan George, faces the music. No word at this time on who will defend her.

We’ll continue to update you on this story as the case goes to trial.

On another note, here's an inside look at the Ada County Jail where it is believed the suspect will be living for quite sometime.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail Life inside the Ada County Jail Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

West Ada Parents Opt Out of Mask Mandate West Ada Parents lining up to get their kids out of wearing a mask during the school year. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER