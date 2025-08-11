It was only a few years ago that Idahoans craved the delicious meals served at California-based In-N-Out Burgers. It was the thing to do to travel several hundred, if not thousands of miles, to pay for a burger, fries, shake, and post it on social media.

A few years ago, Meridian, Idaho, became the first city in Idaho to open an In-N-Out Burger location. Hundreds of Idahoans spent the night before lining up to eat their favorite meal. Soon, In-N-Out locations opened in Boise and Nampa.

However, is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Even if it's In-N-Out? One Idaho city, Meridian, has already said no to a second location in the 10 Mile Crossing complex.

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, again. The Idaho Statesman reported the city turned down the chain's application for an additional location. Meridian, like every Idaho city, is filled with rapid building leading to further congestion.

The 10 Mile area is one of the most traveled exits in the state, probably second to the Eagle Road exits nearby. The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will reconsider its denial Tuesday evening.

If you live in Meridian and want to express your support or opposition to another Meridian In-N-Out location, click here. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

