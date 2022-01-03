Meridian Middle School Student Stabbed Police Arrest Suspect

Meridian Police report that a student has been arrested following a stabbing at Crossroads Middle School. According to a release from the department, the Meridian Police arrived on the scene at noon Monday.

The Police arrived on the scene to find two female students fighting each other. They determined that one student had been stabbed during the altercation. Meridian Police say that this was not a group but an isolated incident involving the two female students.

The Police separated the students. One student was taken to the hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries. The other student was taken into custody by the Merdian Police Department without incident. She is now charged with (1) counts of felony aggravated battery, and one (1) counts of misdemeanor possessing a weapon on school property.

The student was stabbed in the leg. KTVB obtained a letter from Principal Joe Palaia "The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided to those in need, and the school building is secure as we have implemented all of our safety protocols."

The letter continues with the principal asking the Crossroads parents to act like a family. He continued to urge everyone to keep the student who was stabbed in their thoughts. The school is part of the West Ada School District.

US News ranked the school as the 117-156 among Idaho Middle Schools. The Idaho Department of Education says the school is an alternative school. There is currently no additional information about the stabbing on the school's website. The Meridian Police say the incident is presently under investigation.

Idaho's Best Public High Schools Idaho's top twenty-five high schools ranked from 25-1.

Back The Blue in Caldwell