Miller’s Mission: THANK YOU, HAPPY THANKSGIVING

A giant thank you for all of your prayers and donations helping the Boise Rescue Mission's Turkey Drive. The week has been filled with powerful prayers, testimonies, and contributions to feeding Idaho Families. ￼

The Boise Rescue Mission feeds families through Thanksgiving and Christmas Banquets. The banquets will be in Nampa and Caldwell. Families will get time for prayer, a warm meal, and a to-go box to cook for Thanksgiving Day.

Thanks to you, no one will be without food and shelter. The need has been great the past year, and your continued support is crucial. You have stepped up again and again, and we are deeply grateful for your ongoing assistance.

We are deeply grateful to the Nampa Walmart staff, who have been working tirelessly to meet the demand. Their dedication and support, including allowing us to take over their store for six days, have been invaluable.

For over sixty-six years, the Boise Rescue Mission has been a beacon of hope for the entire Treasure Valley. Your support has helped us provide warmth, comfort, prayer, food, recovery programs, and shelter to those in need.

It is a blessing, and through your sacrifice, the Mission continues to prosper without any government mandates or assistance. Please consider continuing to donate, volunteer, and pray for the Boise Rescue Mission and all who are impacted by its good works.

God Bless!

Miller's Mission 2024 Thanksgiving Check out these great photos. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Millers Mission Photos Nampa, Idaho How You Can Help! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER