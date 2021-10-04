Money Magazine: Boise is the 13th Best Place to Live in America

The city of Boise is used to winning in national surveys. Whether it's Idaho or the capital city, we've had a great run of topping surveys such as 'best place to live, the best place to raise a family, and many others. According to a new national publication, Boise is not a top-five place to live; it's not a top ten place to live; welcome to lucky number thirteen, says Money Magazine's new survey of best places to live.

If not Boise, then who?



The top city in America to live in is a place called Chanhassen, Minnesota. The city is home to Prince's Paisley Park and has a small population of around 27,000. The median income is a whopping $125,401.

The top five were Carmel, Indiana, Franklin, Tennessee, Flower Mound, Texas, Ashburn, Virginia. The following five were Syracuse, Utah, Overland Park, Kansas, Centennial, Colorado, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Ellicott, City, Maryland; two more cities, Waukee, Iowa and Madison, Alabama, were ranked higher than Boise.

Money Magazine referenced Boise's hot housing market and several economic opportunities for those who move to Boise:



"Boise has an extremely hot housing market, especially among out-of-towners: A recent Redfin report found 73% of users searching for homes in Boise hailed from outside its metropolitan area. (Many tech workers come to Boise from California, in particular, in search of cheaper housing.) Boise's population currently sits around 235,000, making it one of the largest places on our list this year."

Money did reference Goldy's and Chandler's as some of our Boise's best restaurants. Perhaps, being out of the top ten is a good thing considering 'we're full.'

