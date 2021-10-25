Monster Jam comes to visit Nampa's Ford Idaho Center at least once sometimes twice a year to a large crowd of fans young and old. It is hard to not get excited when you see these monster machines rock the stadium. At 1,500 horse power they can be heard from the parking lot and beyond.

The Monster Jam team just visited Ford Idaho center over the weekend and each show had the stands full. Well full except the bottom bleacher sections are all blocked off because when doing donuts and other tricks the massive trucks definitely have dirt flying.

The show is a little over two hours, close to two and a half with pretty non-stop action. Right after intermission, or half time there was a stunt show with some incredibly talented motorcyclists. See photos from the show below and check out the sweet and super high jump from non other than Grave Digger.

