Motor Accident Leaves Southeast Boise Residents Without Power

A motor accident this morning resulted in the loss of power for Southeast Boise residents this morning. The Boise Police Department tweeted about the accident this morning which shows downed powerlines and a utility pole completely split in half; it’s quite the sight to see and looks extremely dangerous. According to the Boise Police Department, the single-vehicle accident happened at Victory and Federal Way.

Photo by Boise Police Department

Photo by Boise Police Department

Photo by Boise Police Department

There were no injuries reported but the Boise Police Department tweeted that Victory Rd. between Federal Way and Lindsey Ave. is expected to be closed for at least one full day. Judging from the photos alone, the accident looked pretty serious so it’s fortunate that there were no injuries reported.

Stay off your phone

Watch your distance

Reduce your speed, especially when turning and braking

When approaching a traffic light or stop sign, come to a gradual stop as opposed to a sudden stop

any

Stay safe out there!

Where You Should Avoid Driving in Idaho Here is where you should avoid driving in hazardous road conditions due to weather in Idaho.

Five Driving Rules Idahoans Should Adopt Yes, living in the Treasure Valley is great however sometimes it can just take being "rubbed" the wrong way on our streets to completely throw you off for the day. Road rage, as we have seen from recent viral TikTok posts, is REAL here in the Treasure Valley. Sometimes, we get so used to streets not being busy that when they are, we go a little crazy. This is the case from the freeway, as well. According to a local driving group, this graphic sums up a list of rules that Idaho drivers need to pay attention to. What do you think?