Mountain Home Air Force Base Increases Training

The United States Air Force never rests when it comes to protecting the United States of America. The 366th Fighter Wing, based at Mountain Home Air Force Base, will be increasing their training activity. The additional training will be conducted today through February 9th and will involve 24 hour training. The goal of this training is to prepare the 366th Fighter Wing for real world contingencies. Local residents in and around Mountain Home Air Force Base could hear increased noise from the base.