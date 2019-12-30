More than 50 small dogs are being taken care of by the Idaho Humane Society after being removed from a small home in Mountain Home littered with feces and urine.

According to the Humane Society, Mountain Home Police served a search warrant at a home on Jerome Street and found 55 dogs, all small Papillion, and three cats in an unsanitary condition on December 26. Authorities have charged Kathleen Schweikert, 60, of Mountain Home, with 58 counts of animal cruelty.

The Idaho Humane Society said in a statement they had been called in to help with the care of the animals, however personnel had to wait while firefighters used hazmat gear and oxygen masks to enter the home and air it out before people could enter to remove the animals.

The dogs have been relocated to the Humane Society's facility in Boise and are being monitored by veterinarians to evaluate their condition. The dogs will remain in the care of the organization until the court determines what will be done with them.