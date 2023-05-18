Idaho Humane Society Offers Reward For Horse Killer

The Idaho Humane Society needs your help finding out who shot a horse in Parma, Idaho. The horse, Cody, was shot nine times near the heart, and authorities continue looking for who is responsible. The horse died from the shooting. The Idaho Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution and conviction of whoever killed Cody.

The Humane Society urges folks to say something if they know who is responsible. They would like you to call the Canyon County non-emergency tip line at 208-454-7531.

The Idaho Humane Society will continue to advocate for the welfare and responsible care of animals across the state of Idaho to protect them from neglect and cruelty and promote humane education, awareness, and compassion. Because domestic animals are a product of human intervention, we have a special obligation to them regarding humane treatment and responsible stewardship.

The Idaho Humane Society is a private 501(c)3 organization that relies on donations to provide programs and services that benefit animals in Idaho.

KTVB and other media outlets reported the troubling details of the case. The 6-year-old Cody was supposed to be a gift for the owner's grandson. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue shared his thought on this crime with KTVB.

"It's someone being incredibly cowardly, right? It doesn't take a lot of guts to shoot a horse. A fine animal," Donahue said. "Unfortunately, the horse suffered before it died. I don't have anything that tells us that they're hateful of the owner, or there's a neighbor's dispute or anything like that hasn't come up in the investigation."

The investigation continues, and we will update you on this story as it develops.

