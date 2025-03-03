The Idaho Humane Society's good works continue even on the weekend. The IHS announced a rescue operation that allowed them to rescue several puppies, which are now available for adoption. ￼

The IHS helps find adoptable animals throughout the state. The organization has its home in Boise but helps shelters throughout the state. It costs a lot of money to rescue, adopt, feed, and provide medical attention for Idaho's beloved four-legged furry future family members.

The group is seeking donations to help fund this and additional expenses. They share their appeal on Facebook. Here is their message asking for your help!

"Our Humane Officers responded to a call for help from an overwhelmed owner struggling to care for 18 dogs—16 of them puppies. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we were able to work with the owner to bring all the dogs into our shelter, provide essential medical care, including spay/neuter surgeries, and prepare them for new homes.

We're thrilled to share that 14 have already made it onto our adoption floor, ready to find their forever families. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis at 1300 S Bird St, Boise, Idaho 83709. We're open Tues-Sat, 11am to 7pm, Sun 11am to 5pm.

Your support makes it possible for us to assist large numbers of animals in need and make a lasting difference in their lives. Please donate today to help us continue our lifesaving work!"

The Idaho Humane Society has a paid staff and countless volunteers who prioritize adoptable animals over their own personal well-being. We ask you to please help IHS with its mission. Here's a link to its site.

The IHS offers not only adoption but also affordable medical services. Medical services for humans and pets continue to skyrocket. IHS does its very best to provide essential proactive and reactive medical attention for Idaho animals.

