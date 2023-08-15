Idaho Humane Society Says Avoid These Scams

When it comes to our four-legged furry family members, dogs, and cats, most Idahoans gladly lose perspective. The Gem State is one of the nation's most pet-friendly states. It's not unusual to see folks driving with their favorite dogs down the boulevard, although we don't recommend that practice.

Pets, like humans, sometimes get lost, and it's every pet owner's biggest fear when poochy the dog or fuzzy the cat gets outside and doesn't come back. Sadly, how many times have we seen the signs posted on lawns, fences, supermarkets, and other places with a photo of a lost pet?

Unfortunately, there's a new national scam that can cause additional heartbreak to those who lose their pets. The Idaho Humane Society has issued a warning concerning folks who are impersonating animal control officers. This trend is nationwide and could be coming to Idaho.

Here's how it works: Scammers will contact the terrified and unsuspecting victims claiming they've located their lost pet. The scammers will then demand payment over the phone to speed up and ensure the pet is returned to the victim's home.

The Idaho Humane Society says that they never demand payment over the phone, and if someone calls you claiming they have your pet, ask for their name, number and call them back. Ask them for the job title, as representatives will have no problem giving you their information.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Idaho Humane Society at 208-475-0854 or stop by their Dorman Campus from 8am to 6pm at 4775 W. Dormain Street, Boise, Idaho 83705.

If you're wondering what to do if you get a suspicious or questionable phone call, the Idaho Human Society s recommends that you call Ada County at 208-377-6790.

A final message from the Idaho Humane Society:

The Idaho Humane Society remains committed to protecting both animals and the public. We urge the community to stay vigilant, spread awareness about this scam, and together, we can ensure the safety and well-being of our faithful animal companions.

