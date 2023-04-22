These Idaho Adorable Adoptable Pets Are Waiting For You [Photos]

These Idaho Adorable Adoptable Pets Are Waiting For You [Photos]

KEVIN MILLER

The Idaho Humane Society is in full mode as the warmer temperatures increase demand for their services. Anyone who is a fan of animals knows that as the weather warms up, we see cats having kittens, and sadly these kittens are abandoned in need of a home. Thankfully, the Idaho Humane Society has several programs that help these kittens, dogs, cats, puppies, rabbits, and rice or rats find new homes. 

We recently had a chance to tour the Idaho Humane Society and would love for you to check out our photos below. You'll see the current animals that are looking for new homes and how they're cared for while at the humane society.

KEVIN MILLER
loading...

Last year was a big year for the group as they received 9,378 lost and surrendered pets which broke down to 5,162 cats and kittens, 3,555 dogs and puppies, and 661 other pets. You'll see in our photos some adorable rabbits. 

KEVIN MILLER
loading...

The shelter is always seeking help from folks who would like to volunteer to walk a dog, help around the facility, or donate to the group's efforts. If you want more information on making a difference, please click the link here. 

Here is a link to a wish list if you'd like to donate toys or other items. If you're new to town and looking for a veterinary clinic, the Idaho Humane Society has a separate hospital that can take care of your needs, and here is the link. 

Please look at our photos below, and help out with this excellent organization today. 

Check Out These Adorable Pets Waiting For You!

An exclusive look inside the Idaho Humane Society

15 Pets You CANNOT Own in the City of Boise

The City Code for Boise prohibits ordinary residents from owning these animals as pets.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

 

Filed Under: Cats, Dogs, Idaho Animal Shelter, Idaho Humane Society, newsletter, West Valley Humane Society
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station