Mountain West Players Demand Changes

First it was a collection of Pac-12 players who sent a letter to the conference demanding changes in revenue distribution and greater attention to safety in COVID America. Now a group of Mountain West players have followed their colleagues in the West by sending a list of demands to the Mountain West Conference. The group is calling themselves Mountain West United reports CBS Sports. You can see the entire list of demands below.

The challenges for the upcoming football season continue to build as universities and sports programs struggle with how to keep their students and athletes safe from the COVID. The Mountain West said that they will move back the start of their season to the last part of September if all goes well.