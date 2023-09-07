Breaking: Naked Man in Boise Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Did you hear about the naked man who was walking around in downtown Boise?

In a peculiar incident, Boise Police swiftly responded to a report of a naked man wandering through downtown Boise on Wednesday afternoon. In response to a distress call, Boise Police went searching for the suspect near Capitol Blvd. and Main St. in downtown Boise around 2:00pm on that day.

Boise Police search efforts ultimately led them to the apprehension of the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jackson Gordon, a resident of Boise. Jackson was found inside a public building located on the 200 block of 6th street, according to CBS2 who first reported the story.

Following the apprehension, Jackson Gordon was taken into custody without further incident. He has since been booked at the Ada County Jail on charges of indecent exposure.

This bizarre event raised eyebrows and garnered attention from those passing by and residents in downtown Boise, leaving many puzzled about the circumstances that led to this unusual occurrence. As for the reports that are available to the public, the information is direct and to the point, in regards to the arrest of this man. However, there's not much to the story that helps us understand why this was happening.

The Boise Police Department will continue to investigate the incident to determine the motive behind Jackson Gordon's actions and whether any additional charges will be filed. Meanwhile, downtown Boise returns to normal with this peculiar event serving as a memorable, odd moment in the city's history.

