Nampa Braces for 5 Albums in 1 Night with the Jonas Brothers

Boise and Nampa are getting more and more excited as the countdown to one of the year's most highly-anticipated concerts reaches its final week. The iconic Jonas Brothers are set to grace the stage at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa this Sunday, November 5th, in what promises to be a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Here's where to go for tickets and more information. What sets this show apart?

While the Jonas Brothers have been captivating audiences around the world for over a decade, this stop in Nampa is far from just another routine gig. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have prepared a unique show called, "5 Albums. 1 Night." that not only celebrates their past chart-toppers but also introduces their new music.

If you're a fan, you'll definitely experience the nostalgia. And even if you're not a longtime fan, you might be surprised to see how many of their songs you actually know!

There are always concerns about Sunday night shows in the area, as event workers and even the artists themselves are often worried about whether or not the seats will be filled. People have work the next morning, right?

Thankfully, that has proven to not be an issue here in the Boise area the last few years, as Sunday night shows have been a huge success. Given the tremendous demand for tickets, this show is expected to be a sell-out. For Treasure Valley residents, this concert represents an opportunity to witness global starts in the heart of their own community, making it a really special event.

