The Office for Victims of Crimes provided the Nampa Family Justice Center with a $350,000 grant to help them fight against human trafficking over the next 3 years, which will be for the supporting of those who have fallen victim to human trafficking and other crimes, as well as providing the proper training for those who are responding to and supporting these victims.

The Nampa Family Justice Center pursued this grant seriously, and they put in an unfathomable amount of effort in order to get the grant. Why? “Because it’s a real problem in this area and it’s becoming even more of a problem.” Claims Jeannie Strohmeyer, Executive Director at the center. “There are a ton of people coming in here who need help.”

Nampa Family Justice Center Receives $350,000 to Help Victims of Human Trafficking

