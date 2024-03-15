Nampa Gears Up for Annual “Superhero Walk” to Combat Child Abuse

In an effort to raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, the City of Nampa, in collaboration with the Nampa Family Justice Center, is gearing up for its annual "Superhero Walk" scheduled for April 6th, 2024.

Mayor Debbie Kling's office announced the event in a press release, stating, "The entire community is invited to wear their superhero outfits and capes, or blue clothing, and meet at the Nampa Police Department (820 2nd Street S in Nampa ) at 3:30 p.m. for the .4 mile walk that ends at Lloyd Square with bounce houses, games, food and face painting, all free of charge thanks to our generous donors."

According to statistics provided by the Nampa Family Justice Center, the prevalence of child abuse remains a pressing issue, even here in the Treasure Valley. 85% of perpetrators are identified as individuals known to the victim, and in 2023 alone, the Center attended to 586 new minor clients, marking a significant increase since 2020.

Jennifer Perry, LCSW, Program Manager at the Nampa Family Justice Center, emphasized the importance of community support in addressing the sensitive issue of child abuse. She commended the bravery of survivors and the dedication of caregivers, urging all to become "superheroes" in the fight against abuse.

Donations and sponsorships are needed and welcomed!

Those interested in contributing or learning more about the initiative are encouraged to contact Kelly Garcia at 208-936-1777 or email garciak@cityofnampa.us. Additional information on child abuse statistics can be found on the Idaho Network of Child Advocacy Centers' website at cacidaho.org.

