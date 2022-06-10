Plain and simple, you’re not going to find another home/opportunity like this one in Nampa.

Or even in any of the neighboring cities for that matter. I mean that, especially for the price! With 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, and 9,148sqft of space for UNDER $500K... in today’s market this home is truly a diamond in the rough. Or should I say gem? We ARE in the gem state after-all.

The home is currently listed at $489,000 and it comes with a completely modern/custom additional living quarters. The listing says…

“TWO MASTER SUITES! This is an extremely rare find and a super unique property. This is a single-family home that has had an apartment added on to it with its own exterior entrances as well as access to the main house through a single lockable door. The apartment section is 649 square feet and has a family room and kitchenette master suite, laundry hookups, and has its own thermostat.”

I mean come on! This house was already affordable — but it's also perfect for any roommates or the in-laws (or even as an investment property for renting) which could make it even more affordable :)

The listing continues...

“The main part of the house is mostly updated with three bedrooms, & two baths. This is a beautiful home that is situated on a large lot that backs up to a huge community common area or park. Room for RV PARKING on either side of the house with some yard changes.”

Check out the 45+ photos so you can see it for yourself! 👀

Nampa Home Perfect for Roommates or In-laws, 2 Master Suites & Under $500K Check out this incredibly rare find in Nampa right now — it's the perfect home for a roommates/in-laws situation and it's under $500K :)

"Boise Boys" Home is Back on the Market, See What's New!

Million Dollar Home Featured on Wildly Popular "Boise Boys" For Sale

Stunning $1.4 Million Home for Sale in Boise (Look Inside!)