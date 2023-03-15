Nation Reacts To Idaho Republicans Wanting Amnesty for Illegals

Idaho's reputation as the reddest of the red states has taken a beating with the story we first brought Monday concerning several Idaho Republican senators and representatives voting to beg President Biden to legalize illegal aliens living in Idaho. As we've suggested, this is a move reminiscent of what we see out of Gavin Newsom and his California crew.

You can read our coverage of why Idaho Republicans have decided to embrace amnesty for illegal aliens living in the state here and here. The latest move has caused pundits, media, and patriots to express their anger at the Idaho Republicans.

The nation is watching to see if these folks will successfully pass legislation allowing illegal aliens to drive legally in Idaho. The story is so big that Breitbart devoted significant space to the story.