National Employer with Locations in Idaho Announces Closures and Layoffs

It's an issue on everyone's mind, whether employed, retired, or a stock market fan. Are we in a recession or a depression? It seems many have become glued to the stock market's ups and downs, reacting to the trade/tariff wars.

Idaho, and specifically the Boise area, is one of the most desirable places to live. Folks have plenty of choices on where to work, and the quality of life for families is unparalleled. The only downside to our area is that the price of housing is not anywhere near affordable.

During the Great Recession, jobs were a few years ago, and housing prices were remarkably low. The median home price in Ada County was $140,000, and $70,000 in Canyon County. Today, those prices are fantasy due to the many Americans who've moved to their own private Idaho.

The new jobs report says businesses are hiring, which means the economic situation is stable.

Whether one blames the government's reorganization, the trade wars, or businesses cutting back, we are starting to see layoffs in the Boise area. Recently, a large employer with a vast presence in Idaho announced a massive layoff that was impacting workers in Idaho and nationwide.

Fox Business reports UPS will be cutting up to twenty thousand workers, citing cutbacks from Amazon and other services. This is not the first time UPS has cut its workforce. Last year, they cut 12,000 workers from their payroll.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

