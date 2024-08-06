Idaho Job Pays $400,000 Without College Degree

Can you ever have too much money? During the Biden Administration, most of us are working more and getting less for our money. Some folks have a magical number for a yearly salary like six figures, big six figures or seven figures. Side hustles are not optional for some folks who dream of making enough money to live the American Dream. Others continue to work to hopefully one day own their own home.

The government tells us that the economy is good. Inflation is down, and unemployment is at all-time lows. However, can you ever have too much money? The stock market's recent crash has caused many to worry about their supply of money.

The common point of few is that one has to have an advanced college degree to make the big money. No degree? Real estate investors do well in a good market but lose money in a down market.

Can someone without a college degree make $100,000, $200,000, $300,000 or even $400,000? How about working in retail? Most folks view retail as a tough gig, equaling low pay, many hassles, and high stress. Regardless of where you work, very few employers have a reputation for paying exceptionally well.

Until now, we have reported that one national retailer with several stores in Idaho and across the nation is paying their employees over $400,000. Does this sound too good to be true to you? Are you thinking that you've fallen for the clickbait once again?

It's no joke: Walmart is now paying its top managers up to $400,000, reports the Wall Street Journal. A Walmart store manager makes a base salary of $128,000, up from $117,000. You're thinking that salary is a long way from $400,000. The company's new bonus system allows managers to get up to 20,000 in stock and up to 200% bonus involving stock options.

Could other retail employers copy the Walmart program? We haven't seen anything yet, but we will update you on this story as it develops.

