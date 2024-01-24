The nation cannot get enough of the undefinable passion Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have for a California burger joint. It's odd that many Idahoans cannot get enough of In-N-Out Burger in a state that prides itself on being independent of California.

You would think that rational adults would have more important things to do, like working a job and taking care of their kids, rather than spending hours and hours waiting for a burger they'll have to pay for.

But Idaho's fixation with the highly successful California burger chain continues as folks proudly display their burgers and brag openly on social media detailing how many hours they waited for a burger, fries, and a shake.

Despite a presidential election, two wars, and Congress struggling to pass a budget, the Wall Street Journal covers Idaho's In-N-Out Insanity. (Insanity might be a harsh description, but how logical is it to wait in lines for hours and hours for a burger?)

The Journal's story covers superfans who travel the country to be the first or one of the first customers of fast food restaurants like Chick-fil-A, Raising Canes, and others. Two Idahoans retired in their late seventies and the other in her eighties, weighing over five and a half hours before eating at the Meridian In-N-Out.

They gave their review to the Wall Street Journal:

"Not too bad, in my opinion," Mitchell says of the five-and-a-half-hour wait. "We don't see each other as often as we'd like, so we talked a lot and caught up on what's been happening."

A sixty-three-year-old Idahoan slept overnight in his Mini Cooper, cuddling with his electric blanket to keep warm. He gladly paid for his meal while snagging an autograph from the owner of In-N-Out.

