Idaho Lawmakers Looking Forward to A Whopping 25% Percent Pay Raise

The last few years have been challenging economically for Idahoans. The high cost of fuel elevated the cost of all goods. The Treasure Valley has seen iconic restaurants and other businesses close. Boise-based Albertsons is engaged in a merger with Cincinatti, Ohio-based Kroger, saying it can't survive without it.

President Biden has rewarded his friends in the union movement with pay raises, but the rest of us have yet to be so lucky. The radio business announced hundreds of talented workers, citing the economy.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash loading...

Idaho continues to struggle with the high cost of housing. The Boise area led the nation in home growth and overvalued properties, but the interest rates brought on by Bidenomics have frozen the housing market.

Idahoans are afraid to buy or sell due to interest rates hovering around seven percent. Pay raises haven't been awarded to many, yet Idaho's Legislators are looking forward to a big one.

If the measure had been approved by a committee, the part-time legislators would have received a whopping forty-three percent raise. After massive public outcry, the committee lowered the pay raise to a mere twenty-five percent.

Have you ever received a forty-three or a twenty-five percent pay raise? The recommendation will be approved unless the House and Senate reject the proposal. Advocates for the pay raise say our politicians lose money by serving the community.

Idaho lawmakers currently earn $19,913 a year. The move would raise their pay to $25,000. Several of Idaho's Conservative legislators say they will vote against the big money. The Idaho Capital Sun reports on how lawmakers could reject the raise.

The new salary structure will take effect on Dec. 1 for the next two years, unless the state Senate and House of Representatives reject or reduce the new rates by concurrent resolution within 25 days of the legislative session, which begins Jan. 6. If the new rates are rejected, the previous lower rates will remain in effect.

With the concern over property taxes, the failed elimination of the grocery tax, and the lack of school funding, will Idahoans tolerate a raise for their lawmakers? We'll continue to update this story as it develops.

10 Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives Last week, we debuted the Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives, congratulations to all who made the list. Now, it's Ladies Night. Allow me to introduce to you the Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives. Hello, ladies! Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives There are some beautiful people in politics. Always have been. Here in Idaho, that's no exception. Let's meet the 10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman