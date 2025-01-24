Can you ever have enough money? If so, how much money does one need to make to prosper, have a good life, be comfortable, or be rich? Years ago, the magical number was something in the six figures. Today, thanks to Joe Biden's horrible inflation, Idahoans find their six-figure finances are not as strong as it used to be.

How do people make a lot of money? Side hustles and working multiple jobs have become popular. High school guidance counselors' direct students to college or a trade school. College graduation rates have declined among young men, while student loans have expanded.

Trade schools offer a consistent path to a solid career and the possibility of owning a business. The minimum wage in Idaho is seven dollars and twenty-five cents, the same as the federal minimum wage. Can anyone make a decent living without a college degree or a trade?

One employer has many stores in Idaho and pays people up to $650,000. However, you can't immediately walk into their building and get a whopping check.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Walmart has considerably increased its compensation. You may recall our story from last year, detailing a retail job paying over $400,000 annually.

The company has now raised salaries up to $650,000. The job requires no college degree. We warn you it is demanding, but here's how it works.

Not every Walmart employee is eligible for the big money. The Wall Street Journal explains:

"Regional managers responsible for clusters of a dozen Walmart stores—a role known as a market manager—will be able to earn between $420,000 and $620,000 if they get their full bonuses this year. That total is up from a range of roughly $320,000 to $570,000 last year.

Stock grants for market managers will increase to $100,000 a year, up from $75,000, while potential annual bonuses will rise to 100% of base pay, up from 90%, a Walmart spokeswoman said."

What do you think? Are you ready to work for Walmart and make HUGE money?

How Much Money Do You Need to Make to Be Happy In Idaho and Its Surround States? These numbers crunched by Go Banking Rates were inspired by a 2018 study performed by Purdue University. Purdue looked to find the number that would make people feel like they reached a level of life evaluation and emotional-well being where they were truly happy. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

16 Boise State Athletes And How Much Money They Made In Their Pro Careers Let's look at some of the notable Boise State athletes who went pro and what their career earnings are/were during their playing days. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas