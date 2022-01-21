Boise Bench May Have The Best New Hangout Spot

Do you all remember the Crescent No Lawyers Bar & Grill?

Not to publicly berate the old pub, but it was… not the best.

There were no windows, the service wasn’t great, the food was average – I remember watching it get absolutely demolished on a regular basis on Facebook, because it just wasn’t good.

Well imagine my surprise, when I drove past its deserted location recently to see a small “Open” sign lit up on the side of the building.

Did they open again?

I was so confused. I was lowkey convinced that perhaps the building was haunted.

So naturally I had to swing in to satiate my curiosity… However, it wasn’t a ghost that met my arrival, it was a whole new restaurant. And this place is cute.

