New Direct Flight from Boise to Popular Vacation Spot Announced

Even though we all love living here in the Treasure Valley, every now and then we need a break. That's where vacation comes in, right? Did you know that you can actually fly out of Boise, round-trip, for under $500 to some pretty great places?

8 International Round Trips Less Than $500 From Boise Yes, it's true, despite the growth of our city and our airport--getting in and out of Boise can sometimes be a challenge if you're looking to go further than the Pacific or Mountain West. Every now and then, however, some flight deals come up that we simply can't pass up. Below, you will find eight INTERNATIONAL destinations that are $500 or less, round trip, from Boise! It's not often you see deals like this and they do change quickly--so get that passport ready and let's get your next vacation planned!

If staying the country is more your speed, perhaps this NEW direct flight will be of interest to you!

Who doesn't love a getaway to Sin City--Las Vegas!? With all of the things to do and see in Las Vegas, it's hard to pass up a trip there. Whether is a concert, a day party, a night out or some gambling--it's in Las Vegas. What happens in Vegas STAYS in Vegas, as they say--so yes, there are some things on the "to-do" list that will remain unspeakable.

Yes, Alaska Airlines will now have a DIRECT flight to Las Vegas from the Boise Airport!

In an effort to increase their footprint in Boise, Alaska Airlines executive Brett Catlin said:

We have deep roots in the Treasure Valley and our commitment to our guests in southern Idaho keeps getting stronger--we are so pleased that Alaska Airlines is bringing more intrastate connectivity to the residents and businesses of Boise. Nonstop service between Boise and Idaho Falls enhances both communities, making business and leisure travel more convenient between the two

Not only is this NEW direct flight from Boise to Vegas being added--but there will now be a direct flight to and from Idaho Falls and Boise, adding to Alaska Airline's footprint in Idaho.

