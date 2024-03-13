Doritos Who? New Study Reveals Idaho’s #1 Favorite Snack in 2024

Snack time, anyone? Let's take a look at Idaho's number one favorite snack compared to the rest of the country. There was a recent study revealed by First We Feast on Instagram, and it highlighted America's top 6 favorite snacks, emphasizing the favorites in each state.

The snack options considered are Cheetos, Rice Krispy Treats, Chex Mix, Fritos, Doritos, and Lays. Which one do you think is Idaho's number one favorite?

Here's the official post from First We Feast that provides a visual representation. We think you're going to be surprised by the results!

Rice Krispy Treats have emerged as Idaho's favorite snack, beating out popular contenders like Doritos and Cheetos. The study, which surveyed snack preferences across the United States, found that Rice Krispies is actually the most popular in the country, taking the top spot in 18 states.

Do you agree?

Many are left scratching their heads, wondering how on earth this simple cereal "concoction" could beat out the bold and zesty flavors of Doritos, but it is the clear winner across the country, according to the results of this study.

Rice Krispies being the top choice in 2024 is respectable in a way, because the treat has been around for a very long time — like, since the 1930s. Originally, the recipe was printed on the back of Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal boxes to promote the use of their product.

Still today, Rice Krispy Treats are a cultural icon and a popular homemade treat for all kinds of occasions. Additionally, there are other creative variations, like adding chocolate chips or M&Ms.

