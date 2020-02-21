No P.D.A’s Longer Than 18 Minutes & Other Strange Idaho Laws

Recently we took a look at some of the more unique laws in our great state of Idaho. You never know what laws are and aren't on the books. Could you be breaking an unknown law?

We didn't know we were doing anything wrong, and it wasn't what I would call a "big deal" but that doesn't change that it was, in fact, illegal. IHere in the Gem State, ignorance is not bliss when it comes to the law of the land.

This got us thinking. What other laws are there that we aren't aware of.

With the help of OnlyInYourState.com , we dug up a few of Idaho's strangest laws. We're not sure how many of them you are haphazardly breaking, but, good to know.

1. It is against the law to live in a dog kennel (or house) unless you're a dog.

2. In Idaho Falls, it illegal to ride a motorcycle if you're over 88.

3. don't you dare think about riding a merry-go-round on a Sunday, you rebel.

4. In Tamarack, it is illegal to buy onions after dark without a permit.

5. You also can't sell chickens after sundown without permission from the Sheriff.

6. Hunting with a remote using the Internet is punishable by law.

7. But it's also forbidden to hunt from a helicopter, whether it's in the air or not.

8. Selling an "Idaho Deluxe" potato with rot, blemishes, or sun damage can get you sent to jail for up to six months.

9. In Pocatello, you are required by law to smile.

10. Public displays of affection in Idaho are limited to under 18 minutes.

11. In Eagle, it is illegal to sweep dirt from one's house into the street.

12. The state of Idaho forbids you from fishing off the back of a camel.

13. But before you search for a different mammal to fish from the back of, know that giraffes are off-limits too.

14. According to the "Mayhem" section of Idaho Code, cannibalism is also illegal unless it is necessary to survive.