One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is 4 Hours from Boise

Many places around the world are shrouded in secrecy and well-guarded, like The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox. But did you know that one of the most heavily secured spots on Earth is less than a five-hour drive away from Boise?

In a report by MoneyWise, they unveil a list of 25 of the world's most securely guarded sites, raising questions about the contents concealed within these impenetrable fortresses. This really makes you wonder, "What's so precious that it needs this level of protection?"

Turns out, these places are presumed to hide more than riches like gold, jewels, and ancient manuscripts.

What secure place near Idaho is one of the most guarded places in the world?

The Granite Mountain Records Vault in Salt Lake City, Utah, is number 13 on the list of most secure places in the world. Here's what MoneyWise had to say:

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church) carved the Granite Mountain Records Vault 700 feet inside a mountain near Salt Lake City. Access is restricted, and the facility is protected by two doors, weighing 9 and 14 tons, designed to weather a nuclear blast. Inside are 3.5 billion microfilm images and genealogical records.”

Surprising, right? Not very many people know about this.

