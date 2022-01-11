Only Gonzaga’s Biggest Fan Would Buy This $2 Million Idaho Horse Ranch

We're all fans of something, but are you a big enough fan of that "something" to dedicate an entire room in your home to it?

We have a friend who turned what was once a scary basement storage space into a theater room that is basically a shrine to everything Marvel. From FunkoPops to movie posters to larger-than-life reproductions of some of the most popular Marvel Comic covers, she's got it all. We're really big fans of Marvel's Agents of Shield, so we're incredibly jealous of the fact that she had its door wrapped with the agency's famous eagle logo.

As for the "shrine room" at this luxury horse ranch in Athol, Idaho? Clearly, whoever had it installed is a huge Gonzaga basketball fan and it's far different than our friend's room full of memorabilia. This room pays homage to the Zags, while being very functional for the right type of fan.

If you're NOT a Zags fan, we're 99% sure you'd probably have it torn out and turned into something else. The question is "what?" Take a look around and see if you can come up with a good idea for it.

