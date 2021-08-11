Oregon Boots Reading, Writing, and Math Requirements for Students

Oregon is a state known for being out there when it comes to its laws and creativity. In Oregon, you can legally use the weed and mushrooms.

Some Oregonians are so fed up; they want to become part of Idaho. Now Oregon Governor Kate Brown has decreed that writing, reading, and math requirements are unnecessary for graduating Oregonian high school students.

The governor signed a bill suspending reading, writing, and math requirements for high schoolers due to the resurgence of Covid, reports Fox News. The bill's purpose is to eliminate the 'unfair advantage' of students who test well over others, says supporters from published reports.

There does seem to be an effort to keep this bill's plan from being known to the public. There was no signing ceremony or press release upon the governor's signature. The math, writing, and science requirements are suspended for three years, according to the bill. Lawmakers hope that perhaps Covid will not be a factor three years from now.

It does seem strange that a state would not require students to be tested in math, writing, and reading. In state and across the country, critics have long said that too much money is being spent in public education with little return on the massive investment. Testing, which is not enjoyable for most of us, is the only way to determine a student's competency.

One can assume that students are the only ones who are happy with the requirements of the new bill. Oregon would be better off doubling down on testing instead of eliminating the only form to determine what Oregon kids accomplish in school.

