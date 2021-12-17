Over 45k Raised For Boise State Pro-Feminism Scholarship
Earlier this week, we released this article about a Boise State Student who is helping crowdfund a scholarship for women in STEM, medicine, and law at Boise State in response to a very controversial and anti-feminist speech by a Boise State Professor.
If you haven't seen it yet, you can here.
And read more about the speech here.
Within 24 hours of the original e-mail that Boise State Marketing student Ally Orr had sent out to professors and staff (to raise the initial funds for the scholarship) her Go Fund Me page hit over $10,000.
Since then, the Go Fund Me has climbed exponentially with an overwhelming amount of support from the Boise community. Since we spoke with Ally (only a few days ago) the scholarship fund was around $37,000.
Now, the scholarship fund sits at over $45,000!
This scholarship for women in STEM, Medicine, and Law at Boise State has a goal of $50,000 in which 4% of the scholarship will be awarded each year by the University to a deserving woman in the pursuant of one of these similar careers.
Here is what a few donors to the scholarship had to say:
Ally Orr Feminism Scholarship for Boise State University Students
You can donate to the scholarship fund today with THIS GoFundMe!